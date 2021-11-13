Every fan of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are waiting eagerly for their wedding. The nuptials will reportedly happen from December 1 to 7 at the opulent and luxurious resort Six Senses Fort Barwara which is located in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. It seems the wedding will be a very intimate affair with family members and close friends of the couple. Now, a report in Zee News suggests that superstar Salman Khan and his family might give it a miss. Now, this is very surprising. It was being said that the first invite went to Salman Khan and his family. As we know, they are family for Katrina Kaif, and have been through her good and bad times. Also Read - From Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao to Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif – celebs who continue to root for their partners despite breakup and separation

The names of wedding guests doing the rounds are filmmaker Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur, Rohit Shetty, Varun Dhawan - Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani and Karan Johar. These names have been mentioned in The Times Of India. It is a known fact that Katrina Kaif dotes on Kabir Khan and his wife. She is very close to them. Karan Johar is close to Vicky Kaushal since some time now. Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra worked together in Baar Baar Dekho and became besties. If he is invited, then we guess she might call his rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani too.

It seems a team has left from Mumbai for Six Senses Fort Barwara. They are doing a recce of the place checking out accommodation and transport options. The property is quite big and they want to see venues where various functions will be held. As per rumours, the roka happened on Diwali at Vicky Kaushal's home. It seems Kabir Khan was present for the same. Salman Khan has been Katrina Kaif's mentor in the industry. It is very much possible that he will be there as a family member and not as a guest. The actress' mom and sister are busy with the prep. It seems Katrina Kaif wants to be a royal Rajasthani bride and no one is sparing any effort for the same.