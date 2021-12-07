Finally the day is here. and ’s wedding festivities have begun. Bollywood celebrities have also started arriving at the wedding venue and the Sangeet that will be held tonight is going to be a grand affair. And just before the big Sangeet night, Bollywood's popular singers like , , and more have started arriving at the venue. There is also buzz that and Rohanpreet will be performing to make this day even more memorable. Sources reveal that Sachet and Parampara are already in Jaipur and may head to the venue soon and are one of the celebrity performers at the Sangeet ceremony. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding: Groom's ex girlfriend Harleen Sethi's cryptic post about 'the meaning of life' RAISES EYEBROWS

A close source reveals that Katrina will be performing on her hit numbers Kala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare on her sangeet. While Vicky Kaushal will turn into a Punjabi munda and will be performing on some high-energy Punjabi songs and this is one of the reasons Gurdas Mann has been invited for the special night. Shankar and Ehsaan too have reached the venue to spread their magic on the big night.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle and other's have planned the surprise dance for the dulha and dulhan. The sangeet will be a mix of Punjabi and western music and one can only imagine how excited the guests will be to be part of this grand event. The baaratis and special guests have already reached the venue. Katrina and Vicky's close friends right from Kabir Khan, , , and others have reached the venue to be a part of this grand celebration. The rumours are rife that and will be reaching the venue to attend the sangeet and wedding. , , and , and Virat Kohli, and Mana Shetty are also expected to grace the shaadi.

How excited are you for this grand affair? Stay tuned with BollywoodLife for all the details on VicKat ki shaadi.