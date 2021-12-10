Contrary to rumours, the Kaushal family is ecstatic at the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The groom's father Sham Kaushal, who is Bollywood's famous action director has penned a warm note for the newlyweds after the marriage. He wrote on Instagram, "SHUKAR RAB DA, SHUKAR SAB DA. Feeling so happy and blessed as a father. May God’s blessings be always with the newly weds. Gratitude." People congratulated the new father-in-law. A fan wrote, "Vicky & Katrina are now officially married!

They are the ultimate relationship goals! They're loving, supportive and accepting of those around them, a true example of pure love!"

The handsome hunk's brother Sunny Kaushal also wishes his Parjai Ji (sister-in-law) welcoming her to the family. He wrote, "Aaj dil mein ek aur ki jagah ban gayi.. Welcome to the family Parjai ji...Just lots and lots of love and a life long of happiness to this gorgeous couple." People wrote that Parjai Ji sounded beautiful. It seems her mom-in-law organised a special ladies sangeet for Katrina Kaif on the day of her mehendi. She is also learning Punjabi so that she can bond better with her husband's folks.

The couple got married in Sawai Madhopur's Six Senses Fort Barwara. Neha Dhupia, Malavika Mohanan, Radhika Madan, Sharvari Wagh, Kabir Khan and some other celebs flew down for the marriage. The couple shared pics after the traditional ceremony got over. Both of them wore Sabyasachi for the rituals. She chose a classic red bridal lehenga for the marriage while he opted for a sherwani. It seems Vicky Kaushal gifted the lehenga, ring and mangalsutra to the bride. We congratulate the couple for a lifetime of happiness and success.