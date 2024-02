Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's love saga is certainly our favourite. We all know that the duo are head over heels in love with each other. A video of Vicky Kaushal is circulating on the internet which has grabbed netizens' attention and once again proved why VicKat is the most adorable couple. In the video, Vicky Kaushal accidentally flaunts his phone wallpaper. You must be wondering what's so special about the actor flaunting his phone wallpaper. Well, the Sam Bahadur actor has kept his beloved wife Katrina Kaif's childhood picture as his wallpaper. As soon as the video went viral, netizens filled the comment section with their adorable reactions. Check out the video below. Also Read - After Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to team up yet again for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park?

Vicky Kaushal keeps wife Katrina Kaif's childhood picture as his phone wallpaper

In an interview with GQ India magazine, Vicky Kaushal was seen talking about how his mobile phone is one of the most essential things in his life. He stated that fortunately or unfortunately, his day starts and ends with a mobile phone. Vicky states that as much as one should keep a distance from mobile phones, it's not possible in today's world. Vicky then turns his phone towards the camera. He accidentally reveals his phone wallpaper which features wife Katrina Kaif's childhood picture. Check out the post below. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left Vicky Kaushal in awe with her Hindi [Watch video]

This small yet deeply personal act has evoked a flood of emotions from netizens, with one admirer aptly commenting, 'It's not just a green flag; he's cultivating an entire forest of love and devotion.' The tender display of affection speaks volumes about the intimacy and connection shared between the couple, resonating deeply with fans and reaffirming their admiration for this heartwarming relationship. Check out the reactions below.

Vicky has katrina's childhood picture as his phone wallpaper my heart??♥️♥️ he's not just a green flag but a whole damn forest #VicKat #VickyKaushal #Katrina — Nameera ??♥️ (@Nameeraaa_) February 28, 2024

On the work front, while Vicky, who has already bagged Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, is also rumoured to play a negative character in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal Park. Katrina Kaif is yet to announce her next Bollywood project.