Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Their love story was definitely a surprise to many of us as until the duo tied the knot, they didn't officially accept their relationship neither they were spotted together publicly. Vicky and Katrina adore each other. They are also very responsible towards each other's families. The duo specially makes sure that they celebrated each and every festival with utmost joy and happiness. Be it Holi, Karva Chauth, Diwali or now Christmas, the couple is always up for festive celebration. Pictures from their 2023 Christmas celebrations are out and one picture of Vicky kissing Katrina Kaif has certainly caught our attention.

For the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif reveals her and Vicky Kaushal's first reaction to working with Vijay Sethupathi

Vicky Kaushal kisses Katrina Kaif, check out the adorable picture

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrated Christmas with their close friends. Angad Bedi, Sunny Kaushal and others were part of the celebration. From the beautiful Christmas tree to donning the Christmas hat, everyone certainly had a beautiful time. However, it is the below picture with which we are completely obsessed with. In the below picture which is uploaded by Vicky Kaushal the actor can be seen kissing Katrina Kaif. Check out the picture. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Vijay Sethupathi was afraid to talk to Katrina Kaif on the sets due to THIS reason

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Check out this video of Katrina Kaif below:

Vicky Kaushal also had a blast with his friend Angad Bedi and brother Sunny Kaushal. The trio was seen dancing to a Punjabi song on the eve of Christmas. Check out the pictures below. Also Read - Merry Christmas: Sriram Raghavan reveals his Ek Hasina Thi actor Saif Ali Khan wanted THIS role in the film

Trending Now

On work front, Vicky Kaushal's latest film Sam Bahadur successfully crossed the 100-crore mark. He also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki for which he received rave reviews. Katrina Kaif is gearing up for her upcoming release Merry Christmas. The movie which will release on 12 January 2024 also features renowned south actor Vijay Sethupathi.