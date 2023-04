Vicky Kaushal walking out alone without Katrina Kaif from Pamela Chopra's prayer meet is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, and many are wondering what is wrong between them. Katrina and Vicky walked in together but chose to walk separately at the prayer meeting as Kat was walking ahead. The netizens are speculating if all is well between them or not, and as you see in the video, you can see Vicky giving an angry expression as if he is upset with something. Well, celebrities' lives are always scrutinised by netizens, and this is not surprising at all. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif pregnant? Tiger 3 actress' latest ethnic look at Aprita Khan's Eid bash leave fans curious

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal walking out of Pamela Chopra's prayer meet without Katrina Kaif.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Earlier, it was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone who fell prey to these speculations; a video of Deepika not holding Ranveer's hand went viral, and their separation rumours sparked once again. However, all is well between the couple, and it is just that sometimes the couples are not in the mood to be hunky dory every time. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are very much in love, and they are the IT couple of Bollywood. Talking about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are the most loved couples in Hollywood. Last night too, Katrina Kaif was spotted at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid bash, and fans missed the URI actor at the party. It's been a long time since they have posed together for the paparazzi. Also Read - Arpita Sharma Eid bash: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and more celebs make heads turn with their style as they attend the party

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married last year in December 2021, and it's been more than a year that they are living together, Kat and Vicky were reportedly dating each other for three years and after that they decided to get one. Ever since Kat's marriage her pregnancy rumours have sparked and once again when she was spotted at the Eid bash last night. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan signing along with Pamela Chopra in this old video shows he has lost a mother figure today [Watch]