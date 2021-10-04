Vicky Kaushal on The Immortal Ashwatthama delay: 'More than disheartening, it is that thing...'

A few weeks ago, it was reported that starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama was shelved after producer spent Rs 30 crore on the pre-production of the film that has been on the pre-production side for over two years. After doing multiple recces, getting an international action unit on board, meeting VFX team and other things, the producer and director Aditya Dhar couldn't be on the same page. And hence, the movie faced a roadblock. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Reports of Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's marriage on the rocks, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama being shelved and more

However, Vicky has dismissed the reports of the film being shelved and said that it has been delayed by a few months. The actor is not disheartened as he believes there will always be a better time to make the movie.

"There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film. Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to the film. So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come," Vicky told PTI.

Billed as a superhero action film, the project in being directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri: The Surgical Strike fame. The makers had announced in October 2020 that the film will go on floors in April this year. But in August, media reports emerged stating that the film has been shelved due to budget constraints.

Later producer Ronnie Screwvala in a statement had said that the film's shoot has been put on hold for another six to nine months. The Immortal Ashwatthama is being planned as a trilogy which will be set in modern times. It marks the second collaboration between Dhar, Screwvala and Kaushal after Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019).

The actor is now gearing up for the digital release of Sardar Udham , a biopic based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film is slated to premiere on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.