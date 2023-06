Vicky Kaushal is basking in praise for his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He played a middle-class miser husband to Sara Ali Khan in Laxman Utekar's directorial. The actor is busy promoting his movie and doing the same he couldn’t stop but talk highly about his beloved wife Katrina Kaif. The couple surprised everyone announcing their wedding which was a private ceremony. While they were in a secret relationship people are now curious now about their life post wedding. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals how Katrina Kaif becomes his dance instructor when he rehearses

The adorable couple has completed a year and a half of marital bliss. During the interviews of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, was often recorded talking highly about his wife . He also revealed some cute and funny anecdotes about their married life. He recently graced with his co-star . The host and comedian Kapil Sharma questioned him about his relationship before and after marriage. Vicky Kaushal gave some candid responses and also spoke of his birthday celebration.

Kapil Sharma questioned how he celebrated his birthday after marriage and was it in any way different. To this, Vicky Kaushal mentioned that last year was his first birthday after marriage. He celebrates it with his friends and now Katrina has also become a part of his group. Vicky Kaushal who rang into his 36th birthday last month revealed that Katrina Kaif is best at planning and when it comes to his he is laid back. Katrina is the planner between the two of them so he leaves the job at her. Vicky mentioned that he can't even think at the level at which she plans.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur directed by . The film is a biopic based on the life of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal will portray the titular role. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Tiger 3 as Zoya, her character from ’s Tiger franchise. She also has ’s Jee Le Zaraa with and . She will also be sharing the screen with in Merry Christmas.