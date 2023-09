Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal won over the critics and audiences with his performance in the film Sardar Udham. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film went on to receive several awards and recognitions, including National Film Awards. While Vicky was touted to be a top contender for the Best Actor award at the ceremony, Allu Arjun won the award for his titular role in the blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise. In a recent interview, Vicky opened up about losing the award and revealed whether he was disappointed by the loss. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals why he and Katrina Kaif haven’t worked in a film till now [Exclusive]

Vicky Kaushal reacts to losing Best Actor award to Allu Arjun

Speaking about not winning the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards, Vicky said that he is not disappointed. "The thing is that many times, when you get a film, and get to work with a director that you like, you think that's where your dream has come true, which is genuinely true for Sardar Udham," the actor said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

Vicky further added, "I am not just saying for the heck of it. Being a Punjabi, that topic, that man, that story is very, very close to my heart." The actor said that he has been hearing the story of Sardar Udham since his childhood days and always wondered why many people don'tknow about the man.

“So, for me, to eventually get the opportunity was a big deal and, after that, what I got or didn’t get, everything was a bonus. For me, the story to reach the world, to get appreciated, to get resonated, that is everything. After that, for the film to get all the rewards are all bonuses. I don’t have any qualms,” Vicky added in his interview.

For the unversed, Vicky already has a Best Actor National Film Award in his kitty, which he won for the war film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor will next be seen in YRF’s The Great Indian Family. He will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming biopic drama, Sam Bahadur.