'Vicky Kaushal career drops' is trending on Twitter right now as there are reports reports of him being replaced by Ranveer Singh in The Immortal Ashwatthama that he immensely worked hard for. And this news of Vicky Kaushal being replaced by Ranveer Singh has left the netizens shocked, and they are coming up with extremely bizarre theatrics and are extremely heartbroken with this shocking news. There are a lot of questions raised about why Vicky Kaushal is not getting work despite being the most talented actor in the industry; some are baking his Shaadi with Katrina Kaif, and many are claiming that there is a conspiracy against the star.

On Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan 7, Vicy Kaushal expressed his sadness over The Immortal Ashwathhama getting shelved and how he manifested on the show's couch that it should happen, and sooner or later it did as well, and his fans were celebrating along with him, but it seems like now the film is shaping up without him and instead with Ranveer Singh. And this news hasn't gone down well with the stars fans and they are strongly expressing their disappointment. Talking about Vicky Kaushal's upcoming projects, of which he has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and one untitled with Sara Ali Khan, we hope the star soon announces a superhit film that will leave his fans in releif as this news of him being replaced by Ranveer is just not going well.