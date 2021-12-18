Merely 9 days after tying the knot with his gorgeous bride, Vicky Kaushal was off to work Saturday morning, 18th December. He had exchanged his wedding vows with Katrina Kaif on 9th December at the exotic and historical Six Senses Fort Barwara resort in Rajasthan. Prior to that, all anything that Bollywood fans, Bollywood insiders, the entertainment media and social media were talking about over the past couple of weeks was Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding. Well, it looks like all the publicity and hype have not overwhelmed the couple, and thankfully so, with the new groom heading off to work earlier today, resuming life as usual. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is heartbroken to be away from Taimur and Jeh during COVID-19 quarantine; says, 'I miss my babies' – view post

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Vicky Kaushal posted a selfie while seated in his car off to work, attired in all black – black hoodie, black cap and black sunglasses. Captioning his post, the actor wrote: "First (coffee) then (movie)," using coffee and movie emojis instead of spelling them out, indicating that he would make a stopover for a caffeinated brew prior to heading for his work assignment, which is a film shoot in all probability.

No sooner than Vicky had uploaded the selfie than his post was flooded with comments from fans of the couple inquiring Katrina Kaif's whereabout, with "Bhabhi kidhar hai?" being the most commonly asked question.

On the work front, will be resuming his yet untitled film with producer opposite . On the hand, reports suggested that has already jetted off to resume the shoot of Tiger 3, with and in Delhi.