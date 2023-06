How adorable is this man? Vicky Kaushal is head over heels in love with his beloved wife, Katrina Kaif, and never misses an opportunity to express that in front of the world. Right now, the actor is doing city tours as he is promoting his latest release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and in one of the media interviews he was asked about his celebrity crush, to which he very happily obliged that question and proudly said, 'Meri Dharam Patni'. While the crowd cheered for him, including Sara Ali Khan, who was sitting beside him. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal gives a befitting reply to a media person asking Sara Ali Khan about being trolled over religion

Watch the video of Vicky Kaushal adorably calling Katrina Kaif his Dharam Patni when asked about his first celebrity crush.

Shivangi : Your Celebrity Crush? Vicky : Meri Dharam Patni?❤️ Sara : Mere liye bhi inki dharam patni! ?❤️ They're so cute!!!! I can't!!!! #VickyKaushal #SaraAliKhan #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke pic.twitter.com/sqrV0zNpKx — Tans (@kaifkaushal) June 2, 2023

But what caught everyone's attention was how Sara adorably took Katrina's name as her celebrity crush when asked the same question to her, "Mere liye bhi inki Dharam Patni ". Indeed, she is a cutie, and there's never a dull moment with her. Katrina Kaif will definitely be mighty impressed with this confession of her lover and husband, Vicky Kaushal. Vicky and Katrina's marriage till now has left many surprised, and they wonder how they will end up together, and it is so perfect with each other. It all started at Karan Johar's show when Katrina said she felt Vicky and she would look great together, and the Tiger 3 actress was heard, and now they are together like never before.

Vicky and Katrina often speak about each other and how happy they are in their relationship, but it always seems that Vicky is madly and deeply in love with Katrina Kaif. Vicky recently added that he had met Katrina for the first time during an award function when he had indirectly proposed to her for marriage, saying to her, "Why don't you find a Vicky Kaushal and get married? Later, he even used Salman Khan's famous film's name, "Mujse Shaadi Karogi," and today they are happily married. Well, some relationships are meant to happen, and Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of them. On professional front Kat will be seen in Tiger 3, while Vicky's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has been released today.