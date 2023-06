Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. The duo kept their relationship a secret until they got married. However, the actor is now spilling the beans about his love life after marriage. Quite a few times Vicky Kaushal has revealed secrets of his domestic life with Katrina Kaif and left everyone mushy about them. After describing his marriage as paratha weds pancakes and revealing how his celebrity wife holds weekly budget meetings with house staff and more such revelations, Vicky Kaushal has shared that Katrina Kaif also turns his dance instructor. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal says his marriage with Katrina Kaif is like paratha weds pancakes; Cutest revelations made by the couple

The actor was busy promoting his latest movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and during the same, he was asked if he and Kat discuss the film scripts offered to them. Replying to News Tak, he said that is the most frequently discussed topic in their house. Whenever there is a new script or when they think of picking up a film the couple often discuss it together. never shies away from praising his wife and always talk highly about her. He said "she's really made a space for herself with her own hard work which is great."

In the same conversation, the Uri actor revealed that Katrina loves to watch his dance rehearsals and corrects him. When Vicky is shooting a song for a film, Kat wants to see his rehearsal. He again praised her stating she is so good at dancing. Vicky Kaushal further added he gets scared to show his rehearsal video to her because she finds out some 36,000 problems in it. Katrina Kaif corrects his dance moves and tells him that his hands, feet, angles are not right and he should fix it.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never disappoint their fans and always set some major couple goals. On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke opposite . Next movie in the pipeline he has ’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will reprise her role of Zoya in Tiger 3 opposite . She also has ’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will share the screen with in Merry Christmas.