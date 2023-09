Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been married for close to two years now. They have been setting goals with their simplicity and their love for each other. While Katrina still has time for Tiger 3, Vicky has The Great Indian Family in the pipeline. Recently, in an interview, Vicky shares if he and Katrina ever felt the pressure to have a baby.

Did Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif ever feel the pressure of having a baby?

Vicky Kaushal has been promoting his new movie The Great Indian Family everywhere. The actor was asked if any family member pressured them to give good news. Vicky quickly put the notion to rest saying nobody is putting any pressure on them and that everyone is pretty cool. The Raazi actor shares that he is part of a group called 'Rocking Family' which is flooded with some typical and emotional messages about parents and their sacrifices. Vicky gushed about family being his life and everything for him.

The first people to know about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's relationship were...

The Uri actor shares that the first ones to know about his and the Phone Bhoot actress' relationship were his parents. He jested that instead of learning it from Viral (Bhayani) a paparazzi, he thought it better to inform them himself. What a funny guy, no?!

Vicky Kaushal was in disbelief over Katrina Kaif's attention

In an appearance on a chat show, Vicky shared how he had trouble coming to terms with the fact that Katrina Kaif was paying attention to him. The actor fell in love with Katrina's human side. When he got to know her, his love for Katrina deepened and he knew that he wanted to spend his life with her. However, initially, Vicky would feel awkward and wonder why Katrina was showing interest in him. The actor had difficulty in coming to terms with the fact that he could date Katrina. Vicky gushed over his dear wife saying that the biggest turn-on for him is Katrina's compassion for everyone around her.

Watch the video of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal here:

Coming to Vicky's work front, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family is releasing in theatres on 22nd September. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, her second outing in Bollywood after Samrat Prithviraj. Meanwhile, Tiger 3 is coming out during Diwali.