are the cutest couples in Bollywood. They are enjoying marital bliss sharing lovely pictures and funny anecdotes leaving fans in awe. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor often shares incidents of their married life with the media. From his stories, it is not wrong to guess that Katrina Kaif has transformed into a typical Indian housewife. In fact, the latest anecdote clearly proves that she is one among us when it comes to running a house. Read on to know an interesting scoop.

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with in a grand royal wedding in Rajasthan on 9th December 2021. Vicky, who is busy promoting his latest film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, in a recent interview revealed how is his home minister. He shared how the actress looks after the house which makes her a typical Indian housewife. The actor revealed that his wife Katrina Kaif holds Weekly budget meetings with house staff. On the other hand, he enjoys watching it with a popcorn.

Katrina Kaif holds weekly budget meetings Also Read - Sara Tendulkar-Shubman Gill's old chats, Shah Rukh Khan pleading to Wankhede: Celeb leaked chats that created a stir

In an interview with News Tak, Vicky told the most fun experience of his married life is when Katrina Kaif holds a house meeting every week or every other week. She conducts meeting with the entire staff to discuss the expenses and budget of the house. Katrina takes account of the expenses and how the money is being spent. According to him, it’s a great thing. However, when the discussion happens Vicky Kaushal enjoys it, “I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

In Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Vicky Kaushal plays a middle-class man, who is a miser. He has been paired for the first time with who plays his wife. The couple struggles to buy a house and applies for the government housing scheme but gets trapped. Apparently, they realize what important is to live with family.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vicky Kaushal’s latest movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released on 2nd June. He has ’s Sam Bahadur in the pipeline. Katrina Kaif will be seen in her role of Zoya from the Tiger franchise in Tiger 3 opposite . The movie is expected to release this year. She also has ’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline. She will share the screen with and .