Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make for a handsome pair and two of the busiest stars in the country. While Katrina is busy with her movies and enjoying the success of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his next, Sam Bahadur. The duo has been married for close to two years now. But it is now that Vicky has made a shocking revelation. Katrina was ready to cancel the wedding. The reason will shock you. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals why he and Katrina Kaif haven’t worked in a film till now [Exclusive]

Vicky Kaushal reveals that Katrina Kaif threatened to cancel the wedding

Vicky Kaushal who has been promoting his upcoming new movie, Sam Bahadur has revealed that Katrina Kaif was ready to call off their wedding. Well, Vicky had been shooting for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and was done with half of the film's shoot already. He then took some time off for the wedding. The makers were asking Vicky to join the shoot two days after the wedding. However, Katrina stepped right in. " Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do," the actress told Vicky, reveals the Sam Bahadur actor in an interview with Pinkvilla. Vicky listened to his wife and said no to the makers. He reported to the sets after 5 days. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals if he and Katrina Kaif have ever felt the pressure for 'good news'

Watch this Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif video here:

Katrina Kaif wants to work with Vicky Kaushal but conditions apply

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have done a few ad shoots together. However, they have not starred in a movie yet. And when recently, the Tiger 3 beauty was asked about sharing screen space with her husband, Katrina responded by saying it would be interesting to work with Vicky in an action genre film. She went on to suggest that a face-off between Zoya and Vihaan from URI would be great. It surely would be great to see them together in a movie. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals what makes his marriage with Katrina Kaif perfect and his biggest learning

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur movie updates

Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama movie by Meghna Gulzar. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw. The movie also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Govind Namdev and others. Sam Bahadur will release on 1st December and is going to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal.