Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been enjoying their 1 year of marital bliss. Vicky and Katrina got married on 9th December last year. It was a grand wedding with a small guest list. However, it sure was a grand affair. Katrina and Vicky are fairly private about their married life but don't shy away from expressing their love for one another be it on social media or when quizzed about it. And that's what has happened now. Vicky Kaushal shared what he admires the most about Katrina and also his parents' reaction to his decision of marrying the gorgeous beauty. Also Read - Tiger 3 actor Salman Khan to Kareena Kapoor Khan: A look at the MOST expensive electricity bills of these Bollywood celebs

Vicky shares his parents' reaction to his decision of marrying Katrina

Vicky Kaushal has been promoting Govinda Naam Mera everywhere. The actor sat down for a chat with Filmfare recently and he opened up on his mom and dad, that is, Veena Kaushal and Sham Kaushal's reaction to his decision of marrying Katrina Kaif. The actor revealed that they both were very happy and shared that his parents are extremely fond of Katrina. Vicky shared that his parents are in love with the kind of person that the Tiger 3 actress is. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad: B-town couples who set red carpet ablaze at Karan Johar's birthday bash

Check out Katrina's first-anniversary post with Vicky here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Vicky on Katrina's most admirable quality

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the most widely discussed celebrities in Entertainment News. And Vicky's interview in which he shared the most admirable quality of his dear wife is going viral as well. While talking to the entertainment portal, Vicky shared that Katrina is quite wise and kind. Vicky heaped praises on Kat saying that she is extremely respectful towards the people around her. He adds that he has never seen Katrina talk badly about anyone ever since he got to know her. "That is something that I truly admire and respect about her, because I’ve not seen anyone like that. Sometimes without any malice, sometimes without any intention, you tend to speak about someone critically but I’ve never seen her do that," he adds before signing off. Also Read - Sorry fans, NO pictures or videos from Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding; VicKat to follow DeepVeer and Virushka