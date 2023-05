Vicky Kaushal is ‘maa da laadla’ and 'Biwi ka hero' at the same time. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor, who is on a promotional spree for his film, had an Instagram chat session with his fans and answered all the questions. Where one of the fans asked the boy about who that one person in his life is that he feels ‘ If you are there, I don’t want anything’. To which the actor happily replied by sharing his wifey and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and mom Veena Kaushal hugging each other’s picture with a sign of gear, and this left Vicky’s fans in awe of him and how. Also Read - Katrina Kaif shares a fun birthday wish for hubby dearest Vicky Kaushal; shares unseen romantic pics from celebrations

Vicky Kaushal is one of the heartthrobs in tinsel town, and his female fan following is immense, but the man is committed and totally into his wife, Katrina Kaif, and that is why he is a gentleman. But not only that, the way he expressed what his mom also means to him is endearing, and fans fell for it even more. Vicky Kaushal often speaks about his learnings from his mother and how impactful she is in her life. And now, after Katrina Kaif, there are two special women who lead his life. Also Read - Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan take a fun auto ride, dance on dhol [Watch Video]

Recently, at the trailer launch of his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, he was asked if he gets better than Katrina, would he divorce her? Due to the trailer, he was questioned this, to which he replied that his relationship with Katrina has got eternity and more, and once again proved his love for his wife. Talking about Katrina, Vicky always feels that he isn’t a perfect husband to her but is trying to be "I’m not perfect in any way. Not as a husband, a son, a friend, or an actor. I think that’s the ongoing quest, and the process of reaching that is, I think, where I’ve always wanted to be. Being perfect is like a mirage, you know? You always feel like you’re reaching there, but you’re never quite there. So, I don’t think I’m a perfect husband. I don’t think I’m perfect in any way, but I try to be the best version of a husband I can be at any given moment". Katrina and Vicky are the power couple of Bollywood right now, and they have a huge fan following together. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding details: Here's when and where the couple will get married [Exclusive]