Vicky Kaushal is currently riding high on the success of his latest release film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-starring Sara Ali Khan. He often remains in the news for his married life with Katrina Kaif. The actor has several times made some adorable revelations about his life after marriage. He also shared some cute anecdotes giving a sneak peak of their life off-camera with the media. They set some major couple goals and fans always want to know more about them. Recently Vicky Kaushal revealed one thing that his marriage with Katrina Kaif has taught him.

In an interview with Times of India, Vicky Kaushal, who is on a vacation in New York with Katrina Kaif, revealed his biggest learning from the marriage. According to him, for any marriage to run smoothly patience is very important and it is not easy for both to agree on everything. In such situations understanding and maturity come in. In the last one-and-a-half years of his marriage, Vicky Kaushal has learned that to evolve together with your partner patience is the key. He further added, "I try to be the best version of the husband I can be at any given moment. I love my wife, I love my family, I'm in love with life. But I'm as flawed as any other man."

Recently a nasty tweet went viral claiming that Vicky is not happy in his marriage. It reported that the actor is suffering from erectile dysfunction and also broke his phone. However, the reports were all false and we reported that the tweet happened to be untrue. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif who are tagged as the IT couple of Bollywood are happy and together. They are currently holidaying in New York.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be next seen in Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. The movie is based on the life of the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. The movie is expected to release by the end of this year. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Salman Khan in the third chapter of the Tiger series. Tiger 3 is expected to release later this year.