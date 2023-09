Vicky Kaushal is a show stealer and he is all set to enthral his fans with his next release The Great Indian Family as Bhajan Kumar. Vicky has aced every role he has taken up till now and as he turns into a YRF hero, he is all set to showcase an all new side of himself on the big screen. BollywoodLife met the star of the moment for an exclusive conversation and Vicky got candid about everything that is happening in his life - from movies to family and more. While we all are waiting to see what Vicky has in store has Bhajan Kumar, one thing that all his fans have been waiting for is to see him share the screen with his wife and actress Katrina Kaif. Many were expecting them to work together on a project soon after marriage but the couple hasn’t signed such a film. Also Read - Vicky Kaushal reveals if he and Katrina Kaif have ever felt the pressure for 'good news'

When we quizzed about what has been stopping them from working together, Vicky had an honest reply, "I and Katrina are looking for something that we both can connect with and I am aware about the curiosity around us, but just because of that we won't sign a film or anything. We will only work on something that really hits us and we too are waiting for something like that to come by."

Vicky even added that Katrina is very thrilled seeing him as Bhajan Kumar and found him very endearing in the character as that is something that he hasn't done before. Well, we have to agree with Kat, Vicky often leaves the audience stunned with his screen presence and Bhajan Kumar has definitely hit the right chord with the audience.

The Great Indian Family is the story of Bhajan Kumar who is brought up in a Hindu family and later he and his family learns that he belongs to a Muslim community as he was the adopted child. The film will definitely speak about the diversity of India, and we cannot wait to witness this family drama on the big screen from September 22, 2023.