Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adorable pairs of Bollywood. They left everyone surprised when they got married on December 9, 2021. It was a beautiful news and everyone was happy for this jodi. Vicky and Katrina have always expressed how happy they are to have met each other. They never fail to express their love for each other. Recently, Vicky spoke about his wife, Katrina and revealed that he is absolutely happy and content with her.

Vicky Kaushal has become more mature after his marriage with Katrina

He was speaking to GQ India, he said that he has become more mature after his marriage with Katrina Kaif. He said, "I'd go so far as to say that the amount I've matured in the last two and a half years [post marriage] is way more than I did in the first 33 years of my life. "

He shared that many times he has realised that there is a different perspective to things that he has been thinking in a different way. He also said that they take every small decision together and have many discussions on things. He also said that he feels content whenever he is with Katrina.

Vicky praises Katrina Kaif

He added that things are right whenever he is with Katrina. He also does not feel like rushing anywhere when he is with her. Vicky said that Katrina is his home and it is nice feeling of being loved, being taken care of, and in return, caring and loving someone deeply.

He added, "Emotionally, rationally, when I’m with her, I feel, ye sahi hai." He further said that in the initial days of their dating there was heady excitement every time they met and the feeling has not changed even after two and half years of marriage.

He has not been romantic but Katrina makes him one. He also shared he is the more stubborn one, while Katrina is more emotional. Katrina Kaif has made him patient and made him see things differently.