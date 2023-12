Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for the most adorable pair. They got married on December 9, 2021. It was the most surprising thing for all the fans. There have been speculations about their marriage but no one could believe it until the actors posted their wedding pictures. Their wedding was no less than a dream and we are still gushing over their dreamy wedding pictures. Vicky and Katrina have been giving us couple goals ever since they got married. We have seen them together for events and every time we look at them, we say 'Wow'. Today, they celebrate their second wedding anniversary. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Sam Bahadur on OTT: Vicky Kaushal's war drama film to premiere on THIS platform from Republic Day 2024

Vicky Kaushal's special anniversary post

On this special day, Vicky has shared the cutest video of his wife Katrina Kaif. He has also shared an adorable caption with the video. In the video, we see Vicky and Katrina in a flight. Katrina is enjoying some movie with her headphones on. She is seen doing some cute fight scenes.

Along with the video, Vicky wrote, "In-flight and in-life entertainment! Love you beautiful… keep it coming."

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif shared a laughing emoji on the post.

About Sam Bahadur

Talking about Vicky Kaushal's latest movie, Sam Bahadur, the film released on December 1. Despite some amazing response, it could not do great. Vicky has been praised for his performance in the film. The film released with Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal and hence that affected its box office numbers.

Animal is a huge hit and has crossed Rs 500 crore mark in just 7 days. Sam Bahadur's collection was affected because of Animal's release on the same day. However, many have loved Vicky's film and are all praise for it. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub.

A look at the video from Tiger 3 event

About Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Talking about Katrina, she was last seen in Tiger 3 as Zoya alongside Salman Khan. Tiger 3 also did well at the box office but could not beat the success of Pathaan, Gadar 2 and Jawan.