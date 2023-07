Vicky Kaushal has delivered one of the hits of the year, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The actor is gearing up for his next which is Sam Bahadur. Recently, Vicky whisked away his actress wife, Katrina Kaif on a vacation on her birthday. And now, he cannot stop singing praises of the Tiger 3 beauty. Vicky Kaushal reveals that he takes Katrina Kaif's opinions very seriously and the handsome hunk actor also shares the secret to being a good husband. Also Read - When Katrina Kaif called Varun Dhawan foolish and left him utterly embarrassed

Vicky Kaushal talks about Katrina Kaif's wisdom

Vicky Kaushal bared his heart while talking about Katrina Kaif and reveals that the Tiger 3 actress is very practical when it comes to work but is otherwise very emotional. Vicky says that Katrina will spill out the facts as it is and especially if it is regarding his performance in a movie or the trailer of the movie. Vicky adds that when he shows Katrina his dance rehearsal videos, he is in for brutal truth but he knows that it all comes from having experience and that helps him a lot. Vicky says that he might be in two minds when making a decision but Katrina will state things that reflect her experience of all the highs and lows that she has faced in her life. "When she has an opinion, I know I have to consider it seriously because it is very objective. That wisdom and practicality is something very commendable," Vicky gushes while talking to Film Companion. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal return hand-in-hand from the birthday getaway; fans cannot stop gushing over them [Watch]

Vicky does not stop there and adds that Katrina has really hustled very hard to be where she is right now. He does hesitate to name Katrina along the same lines as Hema Malini and Rekha. The actor modestly says that Katrina has achieved that milestone merit in her career too. Also Read - Katrina Kaif must do THIS for success in personal life with Vicky Kaushal and professional life, predicts astrologer

Vicky Kaushal shares the secret to being a good husband

In the same interview with an entertainment news portal, Vicky Kaushal also talked about what makes a good husband. "Choose your moments to be quiet," Vicky says, elaborating that when two people come together they should always have a middle ground. It should not be me or you but us. He says that one has to let go of you and be us.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal fell in love after they both individually appeared on Karan Johar's chat show and the couch of manifestation happened. They have been married since 2021.