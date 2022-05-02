Vicky Kaushal talks about wife Katrina Kaif for the FIRST TIME marvels at his 'good fortune'

and 's marriage was a pleasant surprise to their fans. Many were in disbelief that the coupe is getting hitched. But they say love finds its way and that's what happened with these lovebirds. Vicky and Katrina did an intimate wedding on December 9. 2021 among their friends and family and it was one dreamy affair. Soon after their wedding, the newlyweds had shared plenty of pictures from their wedding festivities and left their fans swooning over them. Vicky and Katrina never spoke about their love affair and wedding in their interviews too. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more actors who almost died while shooting for their movies

However, this is the first time Vicky opened up about his wife and Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and he marvels at his good fortune for having her in his life. In an interaction with Hello magazine, the Sanju actor spoke about his beautiful wife and said, " Katrina is a great influence in every aspect of my life. I'm very fortunate to have found a life partner in her because she's an extremely wise, intelligent, and compassionate person. I learn a lot from her every single day."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared their dreamy look from their wedding and it was simply BEAUTIFUL with a similar caption, " Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are right now one of the most loved and popular couples in their town. Their wedding is something that makes their fans in LOVE all over again.

On the professional front, Vicky Kaushal is waiting for the release of Laxman Utekar's yet o be titled film along with . He also has a film Govinda Naam Mera with and . He recently wrapped the shooting for a film in Mussoorie and he also has 's Sam Bahadur. while Katrina Kaif has Tiger 3 along with superstar and Jee Le Zaraa features and in lead roles as well.