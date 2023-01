Vicky Kaushal had an OTT release last month titled Govinda Naam Mera. After receiving love for the Karan Johar film he gets back on the Meghna Gulzar project. Vicky resumed shooting for Sam Bahadur as he flew to the 10th city. Gearing up for shooting the actor returns to his next project. Well does that mean he will skip the Lohri celebration with his wife Katrina Kaif? Also Read - Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and more actors with the best lineup on OTT and theatres in 2023

After impressing everyone with Sardar Udham in 2021 fans are expecting him to slay in the Manekshaw story. The team was shooting continuously for two but then took a break for Govinda Naam Mera promotions. Until now the film has been shot in nice locations including Jodphur and Jaisalmer. Recently Vicky Kaushal jets off for the 10th location.

He surfaced the news through his official Instagram handle. Posting up a flight selfie with a caption that indicates Sam Bahadur shoots starts in 10th city. As starts filming for Sam Bahadur 2 days before Lohri then it hints no Lohri celebration with his wife . Last year the duo celebrated the festival after they were newlywed. Kaushal had posted a cute picture of him hugging Katrina who wore a red kurta.

Vicky has been busy filming for films this year and as result, during his anniversary he was away. However, Katrina visited him to celebrate their the day. Will it be the same here too? Will Katrina fly to celebrate Lohri with her husband this year again? The Phone Bhoot actress hasn't been spotted at the airport so this seems doubtful.

Coming over to Sam Bahadur, it is based on the late Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky Kaushal will essay the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in 's directorial. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh. It is slated to release on December 1, 2023.