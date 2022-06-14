, Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk are currently shooting in currently in Croatia shooting for ’s directorial. Now, choreographer and filmmaker has joined them too and they seem to be having a ball. Farah took to her Instagram and shared a video in which they can be seen recreating an iconic song. It’s from Farah’s film . Have a look at the video below: Also Read - Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri shoot for a romantic song in Croatia; pics from the sets LEAKED

Well, with such good vibes we are sure the project would turn out to be great.

A few days ago, Farah posted a pic with Vicky and captioned it, "sorry @katrinakaif he s found some1 else (tongue out emoji) @vickykaushal #croatia." Replying to her, Kartina shared the same pic and wrote, "Your allowed @farahkhankunder (red heart emojis)." Vicky too joined the conversation and wrote, "We are just 'good friends."

It just shows the kind of bond that they share.

Talking about Vicky, he seems to be getting better with each and every project. He recently won the Best Actor award for his role in Udham Singh at the IIFA Awards 2022. He wrote on Instagram, "Behind all that jazz it's that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever... not leaving you tonight! IIFA Best Actor! Thank You @shoojitsircar for believing in me and making it possible for me and thank you Team #SardarUdham, this one's for all of us. For everyone who voted for this win, I love you! @iifa"