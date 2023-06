Vicky Kaushal is often confused by the netizens about whether he is an internet user or an outsider because his journey and struggle are no less than those of an outsider. He made his debut with Masaan, a Neeraj Gyawan film starring Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi that touched millions of hearts, and later he became a national poster boy with the release of URI. The actor is right now basking in success with his latest release. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has also faced many rejections to make a mark; there was a time when he was rejected for a supporting role in Katrina Kaif's film Jab Tak Hai Jaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. Also Read - Kriti Sanon reduces fee after Adipurush failure? Here are more actors who took pay cuts after box office flops

Vicky Kaushal was rejected for Sharib Hashmi's role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Maya plans something extremely evil against Anu as Anuj plans a farewell for her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharib Hashmi (@mrfilmistaani)

Vicky Kaushal had reportedly auditioned for Jab Tak Hai Jaan, where Katrina Kaif was a leading lady. It is reported that Vicky got rejected to play Shah Rukh Khan's friend role in the film, which was later played by Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi, who interestingly played the role of a security guard in Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke, Zara Bachke. Life indeed brings unexpected surprises. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Makers to make last episode special with Sai and Virat’s romance?

Trending Now

Vicky Kaushal, who has appeared on Karan Johar's show, spoke about how there are many who question him about being a star kid or an outsider. Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal, is an action director, and he has done many films, including Kabir Khan's Phantom, where Katrina played the leading lady. Vicky Kaushal's journey has been remarkable. Talking about Jab Tak Hai Jaan, interestingly, Katrina Kaif wasn't the first choice for the film, but Deepika Padukone later refused it due to date issues, and this is how Katrina bagged the film. Jab Tak Hai Jaan was Yash Chopra's last directorial effort.