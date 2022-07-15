'Vicky Kaushal you look so bad without a beard'; the actor gets massively colour-shamed as he leaves for a vacation with wife Katrina Kaif to celebrate her birthday

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were spotted at the airport after a long time and their fans are celebrating their togetherness. The couple is heading to the Maldives for the birthday celebration of the Tiger 3 actress. While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked gorgeous together, the trollers attacked Vicky for his shaved look. The actor was seen without a beard for a long time and this bought him a lot of criticism. on his looks. The actor got badly trolled for his non-beard look and he was colour shamed as well. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna and more — Celebrity affairs that got CONFIRMED on Karan Johar's show

Vicky Kaushal fails to impress with his non-beard look and faces a lot of flak online Also Read - Amid pregnancy speculation Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal head for a vacay in Maldives to celebrate Tiger 3 actress' birthday; Sunny and Sharvari join in too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

While his fans too missed his beard look and are screaming that they are missing his hotness and he would have kept his beard. Well, only if you think that the actress gets trolled and criticised for their choice f clothes and otherwise, the actors too are not soared and they too face massive flak for their looks and colour. And Vicky Kaushal is right now the classic example. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan drops a bomb about Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna relationship

Advertisement

Vicky Kaushal is right now one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. He made his presence with his very first film in 2015, the gamechanger of his career was URI: The Surgical Strike which made him the National poster boy. And since then there was no looking back. He has given remarkable performances in films like Raazi, and Sanju. He was last seen in Sardar Udham and the fans hailed him as the best actor ever. He shined in every frame as Sardar Udham Singh and along with appreciation, he won several awards including IIFA.

Talking about his love life with Katrina Kaif, the actor did a hush-hush wedding that left many pleasantly surprised and ever since his marriage with Ms Kaif his brand value has only increased, so together Vicky and Katrina have become the power couple of Bollywood.