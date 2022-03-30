and have been making everyone fall in love with them all over again. The two love birds are spreading happiness with their happiness. However, they have been lying low on PDA, both, on social media and in public. Their public spotting, however, has been a sheer delight for all the VicKat shippers. Katrina is busy managing her work life and her family life. Recently, Hurdang actor Sunny Kaushal opened up on what it's like to have Katrina Kaif as a family member in an interview. Also Read - Lock Upp: Munawar Faruqui accuses Katrina Kaif of breaking his heart; fans sympathise with him - see reactions

Sunny revealed to Times of India that everything is very cool. He called Katrina a positive person. The Shiddat actor revealed that they never discuss work at home. "She is just a very positive energy to come. It's a very nice feeling to have a new member in the family. She is very very grounded." BTW, months before the much-talked-about VicKat wedding, Sunny Kaushal played along denying the reports of Katrina and Vicky dating each other.

Sunny added that previously when he did not know Katrina, he would be overwhelmed by her. When asked if he got to taste the Halwa that Katrina made as a part of her 'pehli rasoi,' Sunny revealed that he did. Sunny revealed that he wasn't in the city but his mom had kept some for him. "It was very tasty," he gushed, reminiscing the taste of the halwa. Katrina, Vicky and Sunny have been spotted at dinner dates with their families when they get time together. Netizens keep gushing about the Kaushals and their simplicity.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Tiger 3 opposite . She also has Merry Christmas with . Katrina will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and . Sunny's Hurdang releases on 8th April. It also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Verma.