Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal opens up on having Katrina Kaif as a family member; says, 'She is just a...'

Katrina Kaif married Vicky Kaushal last year in December. It was a lavish affair with family in attendance. Vicky's brother and Hurdang actor Sunny opened up on what's it like to have Katrina as a family member...