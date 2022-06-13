Harleen Sethi and Vicky Kaushal were quite a thing together back when the latter was still trying to find his feet in the big, uncertain world of Bollywood. However, their relationship fizzled out after some time, much to the disappointment of their fans. As Vicky Kaushal began climbing the ladder in the film industry, he found love again with Katrina Kaif and the two are happily married now. However, we wonder if Harleen Sethi has completely moved on from her ex because her recent social media post seems to suggest otherwise. Also Read - Govinda accepts Krushna Abhishek’s apology; says, 'You and Aarti are my favourite sister’s kids' [Watch video]

Has Harleen Sethi taken a dig at Vicky Kaushal?

Taking to her official Instagram account, Harleen Sethi, posted a pleasant picture in a cool co-ord track suit, standing on empty street, with her arms outstretched above her head and a bag on her back. However, it's her caption that has grabbed everyone's attention and made all and sundry sit up and take notice. Captioning her new Insta post, Harleen Sethi wrote: "Cos roads have more depth than my boyfriends ever did. Outfit: Boyfriend's tracksuit", followed by a laugh emoji, kiss emoji, 'tongue out and wink' emoji, and a 'hand over the mouth' emoji. Now, since is definitely one of Harleen's exes, and since she's given more than a subtle hint in her post, many wondered if her caption was actually a dig at the Uri actor. Check out her Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harleen Sethi (@itsharleensethi)

Netizes respond with mixed reactions to Harleen Sethi's post:

No sooner than Harleen Sethi posted the pic and caption than it drew pretty polarising reactions online. While one user wrote: "He dated his now wife ( ) for a longer period than he dated you. He's now married going on a year and makes no innuendos about you. You however are still obsessed. Move on", while another chipped in, "Savage but honest, as always", and the rest of the comments, too, more or less followed along the same mixed lines. All said and done, it's pure assumption at this point, regardless how much of a hint has been given, and there's no way of actually telling if the post was a dig at Vicky Kaushal or someone else.