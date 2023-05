Mahira Sharma, who is well known for her television stints, is pretty famous among the audience for her fashion choices. She's praised by the audience for her top-notch acting skills. The actress has been part of some of the biggest projects across the Hindi and Punjabi industries, and the pipeline of her releases in a short span includes some of the big-budget projects on OTT as well as across big screens. Her major big screen project, Lehmberginni, will soon roll out on May 12th, for which her eagerness is on the ninth sky. And after making a blockbuster appearance in Bigg Boss season 13, she became a household name. The actress looks extremely stunning, and her gorgeous Instagram posts grab the attention of her fans. And recently, she's been the talk of the town for her upcoming web show, Gangster.

The moment this news of her starring in a web series got revealed, her fans and audience were continuously visiting and being active on her social media accounts to get even the smallest details about her show. And as Mahira keeps on updating her fans about her daily life and also drops some jaw-dropping images that make her fans and netizens gaga, when recently she took to her official Instagram handle and uploaded a story with none other than actor Vicky Kaushal's father, Sham Kaushal, who is the director of her debut Hindi web show Gangster, everyone got the hint of a blockbuster on its way.

The web show will witness Mahira Sharma along with some legendary actors of Bollywood and OTT like Pankaj Tripathi, Shatrughan Sinha, and Ashutosh Rana such a strong star cast has already created a lot of buzz among the audience and what the actress has shared on her story has doubled the excitement of her fans because Sham Kaushal, who is the director of her upcoming show Gangster is very well known for his direction of action movies such as Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Padmaavat, Sanju, Simba, and many more hit films, reshared Mahira's story and praising the actress he wrote, "It was my pleasure working with you. Always best wishes. Rab Rakha." This praise from such a veteran person of the industry truly shows the great aura and skills of Mahira Sharma and also how dedicated she is to this upcoming OTT project Gangster.

Meanwhile, Mahira Sharma is busy shooting for the same. The poster for the web show has not yet been released. We are waiting for more updates to arrive soon. Till then, stay tuned.