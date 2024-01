Recently, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has brought together Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt for his upcoming film 'Love And War'. The film announcement left not only the celebrities but also the audience excited. Recently, Vicky's father Sham Kaushal had a heart-to-heart conversation with ETimes about his happiness as his son collaborated with esteemed director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Love & War: Before Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar wanted to remake Sangam with THESE actors; Alia Bhatt was not on the list

Sham Kaushal, who is an industry professional and has worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on multiple projects, expressed his happiness at seeing his son working with the acclaimed director. Sham Kaushal recollected his journey with Bhansali and said that he started working with the director in 1996 with Khamoshi and has worked with him in 10 films. Sham added saying that Sanjay's nobility made him part of his projects repeatedly. He even added that working with Sanjay is one of the biggest earnings of his life. Also Read - Love And War: Neetu Kapoor as the sweetest message for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after announcement of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film

Sham even revealed that he had never envisioned his son growing up to be an actor and working with Sanjay. He credited God for these unexpected blessings and expressed his gratitude. He said that he is thankful to Sanjay. Sham said that his association with Sanjay has been for 28 years and his son working with him is a blessing. He said that he is blessed to know that his son is working with Sanjay. Sham revealed that when Vicky told him about his collaboration with Sanjay, his happiness was beyond imagination. Sham got emotional and he spoke about his joy as a father. Also Read - Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal team up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic romantic saga; netizens say 'Wait will be brutal'

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur and will now be seen in Love And War.