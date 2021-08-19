Fans woke up on Wednesday morning to the rumours of and 's engagement and soon the internet was flooded with hilarious memes featuring the couple along with who dated Katrina in the past. While Katrina's team has denied the reports of any secret roka ceremony, now Vicky's father Sham Kaushal has also rubbished the rumours saying that they are not true. Also Read - Amid engagement rumours, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's old interview leaves fans in awe of their chemistry – watch video

Though the two have been quite secretive about their relationship, earlier reports had also suggested that the two are eagerly waiting to make their relationship official. It was also being said that Katrina and Vicky plan to get engaged by the end of this year. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today – BTS member Jin's elder brother Kim Seok-Jung changes his Insta profile name to Kim Butter Daddy making fans' heart melt; Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged?

The rumours of their hush-hush relationship caught fire when 's brother and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor dropped a bomb about Katrina and Vicky's relationship and confirmed that the two are dating. In an appearance on Zoom's By Invite Only, Harsh Varrdhan was reportedly quizzed which Bollywood relationship rumour he believes to be true, to which the actor allegedly replied, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true... Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it." Also Read - Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal REALLY engaged? Here's the truth about their roka speculation

The grapevine is abuzz with speculations that Vicky is secretly planning to tie the knot with Katrina Kaif. However, the rumoured lovebirds have not yet opened up on their relationship status to the media.

Meanwhile, Katrina and Salman have flown to Russia to shoot the international leg of the spy thriller Tiger 3 which was put on hold due to the pandemic. The 45-day gruelling schedule is filled with action sequences, and will see Salman and Katrina shoot in at least 5 international destinations including Austria and Turkey.

On the work front, Vicky will feature in upcoming films like 's Mr Lele, 's Sardar Udham Singh, 's , 's Sam Bahadur and Aditya Dhar's directorial The Immortal Ashwatthama.