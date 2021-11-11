The biggest headline that is dominating Bollywood is the upcoming wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. After being together for more than two years, the two are reportedly tying the knot in a super luxurious heritage property, Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur area. There is immense excitement on every small detail of the wedding right from the number of invitees to what the bride will wear. Now, The Times Of India has done a story where a friend of Vicky Kaushal's former girlfriend Harleen Sethi has spoken about how she is reacting on the news. It seems the actress is very busy with the projects, and has deep dived into her work. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Gill pens a heartfelt note for the Broken But Beautiful 3 actor; says, 'WILL TRY TO BECOME LIKE U'

The friend also told the publication that Harleen Sethi has told her friends not to talk about the matter. It seems when they mention the matter she tells them not to take her in that zone. The actress reportedly cuts them short. The paper was quoted as saying, "Friends talk to her about Vicky’s love affair with Katrina Kaif and their upcoming wedding and she cuts them short and says, ‘Don’t take me into that zone’." Well, it is evident given that the two had a nasty breakup in 2019. Also Read - Jaan Kumar Sanu reveals how he began sweating after he spoke to Sidharth Shukla on the phone after exiting Bigg Boss 14

ICYMI, Vicky Kaushal and Harleen Sethi were madly in love in 2019. The couple stayed together for six months but reports said that their relationship was fraught with issues. After some months, they called it quits. Since then, Vicky Kaushal stopped talking about his personal life at all. Harleen Sethi was very annoyed when media started referring to her as his ex in all articles and lambasted them in a post. It seems she is busy with Ekta Kapoor's Test Case 2 where the story revolves around her. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ram Gopal Varma calls The Family Man 2 ‘realistic James Bond franchise,’ Sidharth Shukla's Broken But Beautiful 3 storms IMDb's list and more

Harleen Sethi is known as Sameera from the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful.