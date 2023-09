Vicky Kaushal has proved his versatility over the years, and there is no denying that he is the most talented actor in Bollywood at the moment. But it looks like Vicky has to still come a long way when it comes to attracting audiences at the box office, and his latest release, The Great Indian Family, is a proof, despite giving a massive hit like Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and Vicky Kaushal fail to bring audiences into the theatres, and the major reason is Jawan toofan and King Khan. Shah Rukh Khan has been overpowering at the box office and has been gulping all the films that come his way. And Vicky Kaushal's The Great Indian Family has faced the storm of Jawan. While VK has yet to watch the film, his mom Veena Kaushal has watched Jawan and has been hailing King Khan's supremacy. Also Read - Is Katrina Kaif pregnant and expecting first child with Vicky Kaushal? Here's the truth

While promoting The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal revealed that he hasn't yet watched Jawan due to his work commitments, but his mom has watched the film and called it the best.

"Main toh khair nahi dekh paaya hoon 'Jawan' kyunki jab se picture release hui hai, main 'The Great Indian Family' promotions mein busy chal raha hoon. I really wish to see the film. However, my mom has seen the film and she loves it." "She saw 'Gadar 2' as well, and she adored it. The other thing about my mother is that she has a great streak where her reviews always coincide with the box office. She remarked, "Jawan" dekh ke bhi, "bahut maza aaya, bahut acchi picture hai." She is aware of what will appeal to a wider audience. She frequently gives one-word reviews that appeal to the Desi audience.

Vicky, in the same interview, added that his mom called his most loved film, 'Raman Raghav' bakwaas, as she doesn't like these kinds of films. Indeed, Vicky is still yet to impress mom with his films, and we cannot wait for the star boy to do a typical masala film someday.