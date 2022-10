Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are having a chill time together and this video is a proof. The star kids were spotted together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, and they made heads turn with their stunning appearance. Suhana looked absolutely like a diva in a golden saree while we loved what Ananya was wearing. Ananya and Suhana left together from the party along with Shanaya Kapoor. And in the car, we can see the besties chilling and gossiping about what happened at the party maybe.

However, netizens taunt Ananya once again over she getting ignored by at a recent event. The video of Aryan ignoring Ananya went viral like wildfire on the internet and many wondered why the superstar's son would do that. But Bollywood life told you exclusively that nothing is wrong between the star kids, but Aryan has always been this way and doesn't like too much media faker in him and he knew if he would greet Ananya that will make headlines and he didn't want the unnecessary attention.

Watch the video of Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan gossiping in the car as they leave Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Ananya has been in the headlines for quite a time now for her dating rumours with Bollywood hottie and they left many surprised by walking together at the party. Before they making way together, their picture from 's party grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Are they making it official? Well, clearly, they make the HOT pair. Agree?

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandya came close together at 's 50th birthday bash and ever since then their dating rumours sparked and grabbed headlines.