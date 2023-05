Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor are a visual treat, and fans are going bonkers after seeing them together and screaming nostalgia. The beautiful divas took to their Instagram profiles and posted videos and pictures of them dancing together on Balam Pichkari, and you just cannot get enough of them. Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor are seen having fun together at a house party, and they bonded like never before, and these pictures and video are proof. Both beauties shared a glimpse of their celebration and played with the caption that speaks about their friendship. Also Read - 10 times Madhuri Dixit looked graceful in a saree and swooned many

Watch the video of Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor setting the screen on fire together.

Madhuri and Karisma played foes and friends in Yash Chopra’s Dil Toh Paagal Hai, where Karisma was envious of Madhuri in the film as she was Shah Rukh Khan, aka Rahul’s Maya, while Nisha was being ignored. To date, Karisma and Madhuri’s dance face-off gives goosebumps to fans of the film and is called iconic.

The iconic beauties are giving their fans major nostalgia, and they demand they get back together in a film or spin-off between their characters from Dil Toh Paagal Hai. They are looking so good together, and a film based on friendship toh banta hai, say fans. Madhuri and Karisma are having a gala time together, and the way they are hugging and kissing each other shows that they have come a long way and they are the BFFs. Who says Bollywood beauties cannot be friends? Just look at them. Gone are those catfight days. Let's talk about friendship and sisterhood.