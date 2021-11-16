Vidhi Acharya wife of famous choreographer Ganesh Acharya announces five new films

As the world is coming back to normal and as the situation has started to normalize again it’s time that we resume our entertainment life. Following all the covid protocols, cinema halls, and theaters going back to functioning with 100% occupancy, filmmakers are finally gearing up for their big releases. Looking at the same, the owner of V2S films, Vidhi Acharya is all set to unveil his plans for the future. The plan reportedly includes the announcement of five new films. Also Read - Nora Fatehi looks TOO HOT while recreating Zalima Coca Cola's hook step with Ganesh Acharya, but finally meets her match in Govinda – watch video

Vidhi Acharya is an Indian producer who works in the Hindi film business and is the wife of choreographer Ganesh Acharya. She directed and produced the comedy film, (2015), starring Ganesh Acharya and . As a first-time producer, she had a number of obstacles, but she gradually learned how to work with crew members, and her husband Ganesh Acharya even supported her on set.

Talking about the launch, Producer Vidhi Acharya said, "Since the pandemic is over it's time to again get back in theatres and enjoy some time with family and friends. Theatre experience is always fun for the people, keeping that in mind cinema halls are also following the COVID-19 safety protocols ensuring the safety of citizens. Movies should not just be limited to OTT, it should be enjoyed in their real form. As I am gonna start shooting for the next five films, I hope people will visit the theatre and have a good time with family."

According to sources, the announcements are going to be announced at a grand level. The sources said, "The production house has stood by the theater owners by not putting any of its films on OTT and it now wants to tell audiences that V2S films are only meant to be big-screen experiences. The scale of this announcement will wow everyone.”

“With theaters now operating at 100%, Vidhi Acharya will now roll out their ambitious celebration plan comprising the much-anticipated slate announcement that is expected to blow people's minds. A very ambitious plan has been set to motion by Vidhi Ji and he is holding the cards very close,” according to reports.

We wish Vidhi all the best for her future endeavors!