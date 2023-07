Vidya Balan and her husband, film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur maintain a low-key marital life. In fact, Vidya, who voices her opinion on a variety of topics, rarely speaks about her personal life. But recently, the Parineeta actress opened up about falling in love with Siddharth, calling it a “lust at first sight” moment. Wearing her heart on her sleeve, Vidya also got candid in sharing how she met the love of her life at a time when she almost gave up on finding love again. Also Read - Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh fat-shaming Vidya Balan in old video shock netizens; say, 'Who makes fun of their own movie heroine'

Vidya Balan stopped never wanted to marry

In a guest appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Vidya Balan revealed that she never imagined herself exchanging wedding vows with anyone. But after her debut in Parineeta, Vidya, as we know, hit a purple patch in her career, starring in various applaud-worthy movies. However, the actress claimed that despite making it big in Bollywood, she was quite lonely, having no one to share her wins with. Although she admitted to dating a few people, she was quick to lose the connection. At one time, after she got cheated on, Vidya stopped believing in love.

Vidya Balan calls meeting with Siddharth Roy Kapur lust at first sight

Things changed when Vidya Balan first lay eyes on her now-husband Siddharth Roy Kapur. They first met each other at the Filmfare Awards. But, it was Karan Johar who played Cupid and set them up for a date. Apparently, the couple felt the sparks on their first encounter itself. In the recent podcast, Vidya described Siddharth Roy Kapur to be quite "good-looking." In her words, it was "lust at first sight." "I think it was lust at first sight. Of course, there's an emotional connection, but at first, it's a physical attraction. He is the most good-looking man I know," she said.

Vidya Balan calls Siddharth Roy Kapur a secure man

Speaking about Siddharth Roy Kapur’s attractive qualities, Vidya Balan revealed that he was the most secure man that she met in her life. “He is very private but very authentic," said Vidya, before adding that it was Siddharth who made the first move to impress the actress. The duo tied the nuptial knot in 2012 after dating for some time.

Vidya Balan in Neeyat

Vidya Balan is geared up for the release of her upcoming film Neeyat. The whodunit murder mystery is helmed by Anu Menon. The ensemble cast of the murder-in-a-mansion film also includes Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, and Prajakta Koli. Neeyat will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video on July 7.