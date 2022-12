Vidya Balan grabbed a lot of eyeballs at a recent award function's red carpet when she unconsciously showed off being completely disinterested in posing with hubby Siddharth Roy Kapur. In this video, we can see how Vidya Balan is happily posing for the shutterbugs and unknowingly totally ignored her hubby SRK on the red carpet who was trying to make an effort to pose with her. And this ignorance of Vidya has been getting mocked and they are making fun of Vidya Balan's trained pose for the red carpet. Meanwhile, Vidya Balan's shippers are hailing her as the OG queen and are in love with the way she is owning the red carpet Also Read - Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor pre-wedding bash: Vidya Balan, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Johar and other celebs make it a glamorous affair [View Pics]

Watch the video of Vidya Balan's weird pose that makes Siddharth Roy Kapur uncomfortable and he walks off the red carpet after making an effort to get clicked with her.

Vidya Balan is an unabashed queen in Bollywood. She has set her own beauty standards to left her fans amazed and stunned by her acting prowess. And when it comes to judgements she gives a damn about it and we have witnessed it time and again. And this time too the Sherni actress too will not pay heave to it. But talking about the said video that is bringing her a lot of mocking, it shows that the actress was dressed for a particular event and she was trying her best to pose to the shutterbugs who wait hours to have one perfect picture of the celebrities.

When all we can say celebrities are humans too and they cannot be PERFECT all the time. And when we talk about Vidya Balan, she is been embracing imperfection with all her grace and panache and that is the reason she is loved for over the years.