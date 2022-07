's nude photoshoot has become the talk of the town. The actor bared it all for the Paper magazine and broke the internet with his Greek God like physique. While people were going gaga over his naked pictures, a couple went on to file an FIR against Ranveer for obscenity, hurting sentiments of women in general and insulting their modesty. After , has also come out in support of Ranveer's nude photoshoot saying let women also see and enjoy a Bollywood actor stripping down to his skin. Also Read - Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot case: Shah Rukh Khan predicted 6 years ago that the Cirkus star would be arrested for 'not wearing clothes'

On Thursday, when Vidya was spotted at the Fatka Marathi Cine Awards, she was asked about her reaction to Ranveer's pictures. And pat came the reply, "Arre kya problem hai? Pahli baar koi aadmi aisa kar raha hai, hum logo ko bhi aankhein sekhne dijiye na." Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and more: Here's how much these celebs charge for a sponsored social media post

When Vidya was asked about the FIR against Ranveer, she said, "Maybe they (people who filed the FIR) don’t have much work to do, hence they are wasting their time on these things. If you don’t like it, then close the paper or throw it, do what you wish to. Why get into an FIR?” Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: After Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda is willing to pose nude for international magazines but has THIS condition

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by showbizspy (@showbizspy_)

A couple of days ago, fame Sumona Chakravarti had reacted on the FIR saying, "I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted not my sentiments hurt.” She also shared a screenshot of the chat with her mother who shared her views on Ranveer's nude photoshoot by replying to her previous Instagram stories. "Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more,” her mother wrote. To which, Sumona shared, "This is what my mother, also a woman had to say.”

The complaint was filed by a lawyer Vedika Chaubey and her husband Abhishek Chaubey who runs an NGO. The Mumbai Police booked Ranveer under sections 292 (sale of obscene books), 293 (sale of obscene objects to young people), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act.