Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu receives legal notice from FDA - Find out why

Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu is winning audience's hearts at the box office but unfortunately, the makers have come under the scanner of FDA (Food and Drug Association) for collaborating with the Torex syrup which contains ingredients that can affect one's health if not taken under the proper guidance of doctors. During the promotion of Tumhari Sulu, Vidya Balan was seen promoting Torex syrup in an advertisement. In the ad, the actress is seen coughing at the radio station while anchoring and says, "Sulu ke har safar mein uska saathi, Torex cough syrup ho, toh alvida khashi."

As per Midday report, Dr. Tushar Jagtap a medical activist has filed a complaint with FDA against the makers of Tumhari Sulu and said, "As you are aware that, whenever a drug is prescribed by a qualified doctor he/she takes into account many factors regarding the safety, efficacy and need of that particular molecule. The doctor also takes into account the age of the patient, dosage schedule, drug interactions, history of allergies, its tolerability, efficacy, cost effectiveness, its form and many other aspects which are of vital importance."

As per the information given by FDA officials, they have inspected the syrup and will send the advisory note to the production house for promoting the cough syrup without any proper guidance. Dr. Pallavi Darade the commissioner of FDA said, "We will send an advisory notice to the production house for promoting the syrup. It is the responsibility of the producers to be careful before sponsoring such medicines. We will ask them to include a statutory warning stating that the syrup shall be taken under the guidance of a doctor only." When asked whether she will also send notice to actress Vidya Balan, Dr. Pallavi replied, "Later, if we feel the need to send it to the actress, we will think about it. But as the production house is responsible, we will focus on them."

On the other hand, Vinod Bhanushali - president (marketing, media, publishing and music acquisition) T-Series, said, "We have nothing to do with the product. It was an integration in the film promotion and the brand shall be answerable for any query."