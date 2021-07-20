Vidyut Jammwal announces his production venture titled IB 71 with Ghazi director Sankalp Reddy – deets inside

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, who launched his production banner, Action Hero Films, a few months ago has announced his first film under the banner, which is titled IB 71. The film will be directed by Ghazi helmer Sankalp Reddy. Sharing the news, the Commando actor wrote, “I’m happy to announce my first feature titled ‘IB 71’ as Producer at Action Hero Films. Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the upcoming film is the banner’s first collaboration with the creative giant Reliance Entertainment. I write this with the utmost gratitude and sincerity to convey my love to you for your blessings and support.”

He added, ” ‘IB 71’ is a step towards fulfilling the promise of quality filmmaking. This project is a result of teamwork and belief. I seek your support for it forever. Thank you for being part of my journey. Wishing you the forward move you’ve hoped for.” This film will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and the rest of the details will be announced soon.

While launching his production banner, Vidyut Jammwal had said, "The viewers have embraced and loved me in every character, and this time around I am donning the role of a producer with their blessings. It's my turn to give as good as I got. I see this as an opportunity to empower talented people. "I'm buzzing with new energy to lay the footprints of Action Hero Films across world cinema. A big thanks to all the Jammwalions (that's what he calls his fans) for standing by me. This is their milestone as much as it's mine."