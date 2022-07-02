Vidyut Jammwal fainted while shooting for Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha

Action superstar Vidyut Jammwal lost consciousness while shooting for a scene in Lucknow for his forthcoming film Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 Agni Pariksha. Known for performing action sequences without a body double, the actor has the reputation of a daredevil, who has persisted unscathed. For the first time, the actor blacked out not while performing an action scene, but an emotionally intense scene that required him to be vulnerable, angry and helpless. Also Read - Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 song Aaja Ve: Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi’s track is heartbreaking

When the Khuda Haafiz actor passed out, it took a while for the rest of the team and crew to recognise that he fainted for real. The realisation that he fainted came to Vidyut after the director of the film rushed to him to check if he was fine.

Faruk Kabir said, "It was a dramatic scene and Vidyut had immersed himself in it. He initially didn't realise he fainted. He said to me 'I don't know what happened out there'. We even considered delaying the shoot, but he being such a committed actor was back on his feet as soon as his health permitted."

The actor-director duo's upcoming movie tells the story of Sameer and Nargis, who are challenged by social obstacles while their daughter goes missing.

Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2 is going to release on July 8, 2022. It is a sequel to a film called Khuda Haafiz that had an OTT release in 2020. The film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi alongside Vidyut Jammwal. The trailer and the songs have received a positive review from the audience. Watch this space for more updates.