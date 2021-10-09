Bollywood hunk Vidyut Jammwal gave everyone a surprise when he announced that he is now engaged to Nandita Mahtani. It was a shocked when he posted a couple of pictures with a caption, "Did it the COMMANDO way." The engagement took place on September 1, 2021. Everyone is wondering when Vidyut Jammwal will tie the knot with Nandita Mahtani. He said that he did not have a date or period fixed in his mind as his life had always been unplanned. He said the wedding would be a spectacular and unusual one. Also Read - Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal goes all Bruce Willis in this desi inspiration of Die Hard set in a hospital

Vidyut Jammwal told Indian Express, "I don't plan my life. I've never planned my life. I never planned to be who I am today. I am working towards it. Similarly, with the engagement, it was just impromptu. I had two days off after a long time so I was like, let's just do it." In the past, Vidyut Jammwal was linked to a couple of his co-stars but this engagement caught everyone with surprise. Nandita Mahtani is a fashion designer and was in a long-term relationship with Dino Morea. In the past, she was married to Sanjay Kapur who later went on to marry and divorce Karisma Kapoor. Also Read - #BLExclusive: Special Ops 2, Asur 2, Aashram 2, Four More Shots Please 3 and more: Check out all the dope on the new seasons of the most popular web series

Talking about his wedding plans, Vidyut Jammwal told Indian Express, "Wedding is going to be happening exactly like this. It can't be just regular. I'm not regular. I don't want to do anything that's regular. So I don't have a date. I don't know when it is going to happen, but I have an idea. It will be spectacularly different. Yeah, maybe we try skydiving with 100 guests, all in those skydiving gear and they'll all jump with me. That would be so cool." The handsome star belongs to Kashmir and has cemented his place as one of India's top action stars. His movie Sanak with Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra is coming soon. Also Read - Ray web series review: Barring Manoj Bajpayee, Kay Kay Menon and Ali Fazal's performances, this will make Satyajit Ray very restless in the afterlife