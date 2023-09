Actor and music composer Vijay Antony lost his daughter, Meera by suicide. His child was only 16 years old. The news has come as a shock for the entire fraternity. The body of the girl was found hanging from the electric fan in the bedroom at 3 am in the morning. The house help discovered it. They rushed her to the nearest hospital but she was declared dead on arrival. This happened in the residence in Alwarpet. Vijay Antony is known for his work in films like Naan. It seems the young girl was suffering from depression. Celebs from the Tamil industry have offered condolences to him. Also Read - Tamil composer-actor Vijay Antony of Raththam fame bereaved; daughter Meera dies by suicide

Celebs condole the demise of Vijay Antony's daughter

Many celebs have come forward to offer their condolences on this devastating tragedy in the life of Vijay Antony. The actor and composer's father died by suicide when he was just seven. This is indeed heart-breaking. Take a look at the celeb tweets for Vijay Antony...

Heart goes out to @vijayantony and family at this tragic and difficult time. More power and strength to you. — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) September 19, 2023

Heartfelt condolences to @vijayantony brother & @mrsvijayantony. ? Sending prayers for strength and peace during this difficult time. May her soul rest in eternal peace. ?️ #InMemoryOfALovedOne — Jiiva (@JiivaOfficial) September 19, 2023

It’s heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother ? To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for ur happiness and love ??

Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to… — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 19, 2023

As a parent, cannot even fathom the pain parents will be going through at the loss of their young 16 yr daughter

Heart goes out to #VijayAnthony n his wife Fatima n their younger daughter.

Decisions taken at a spur of a weak moment, leaves wound that never heals.

Young… — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) September 19, 2023

Heartbroken to hear the news about your loss @vijayantony brother

More strength to you and your family to get through this loss?? — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) September 19, 2023

Heartbroken to hear about your loss ? @vijayantony brother, I offer my deepest condolences . My prayers are with you and the family ! #VijayAntony — Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) September 19, 2023

The sad part is that Vijay Antony spoke about how children should not be pressurized. He had shared his pain before. It seems the girl was under strain for a while. She was the student of 12th standard of a popular school in Chennai. We extend our condolences to the family and friends of the dear departed.