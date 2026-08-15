Vijay celebrates FIRST Independence Day as Tamil Nadu CM, Trisha Krishnan attends Ceremony with mother

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay marked his first Independence Day ceremony in office at Chennai's Fort St George, where he hoisted the national flag and took part in the parade. Here's everything about the big day.

Vijay celebrates FIRST Independence Day as Tamil Nadu CM, Trisha Krishnan attends Ceremony with mother

Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister and actor Vijay marked his first Independence Day ceremony as Chief Minister this August 15, 2026, at Fort St. George in Chennai. The celebrations, now visible online, showcased Vijay saluting during the parade and hosting the national flag. Actress Trisha Krishnan joined the ceremonies too, showing up with her mother. During the event, Sun News covered Vijay’s salute and his role in the Independence Day events. He showed up at the parade, and soon after, shifted to the main event at Fort St. George.

Besides Vijay, other actors like S.A. Chandrasekhar and Shoba Chandrasekhar attended as well. Trisha stayed for the festivities with her mother. She really seemed to make it a family affair. After the parade wrapped up, Vijay kept things moving with a speech. The ceremony even featured the release of his final film as an actor: Jana Nayagan. H Vinoth directed it, and the film is already getting talked about, with screenings planned in key spots. Reports say the box office is standing strong, with the film bringing in over Rs 198 crore.

Overall, Vijay's first Independence Day as Chief Minister had everything. The whole thing felt less like an official ceremony and more like a reunion.

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