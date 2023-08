Actor Vijay Deverakonda is super busy with promotions for his upcoming film Kushi. The trailer of the film was released by the actor himself today at a grand event in Hyderabad where media from across the country was present. Talking to the media at the event, Vijay shared some interesting things about the film, his career, his previous films and personal aspects as well. Also Read - Kushi star Vijay Deverakonda is ready for marriage; 'I see myself getting married soon'

Vijay has become a pan India actor with Arjun Reddy and his last film Liger. He is one of the few pan India actors from the south and has a huge fan following across the country. He's been enjoying the pan India status for quite some time now and when asked about how he feels, Vijay said he feels lucky.

He said, " I feel lucky to be an actor in this pan India era. Films from across all languages from the south are doing well right now. I believed in the content of a film which unfortunately did not do well. But now, a love story in which play the lead role is releasing in multiple languages and I really feel lucky to have been in this position."

On the work front, Vijay is shooting for his next film which is being directed by Parasuram. The director and actor duo earlier collaborated together for Geetha Govindam, which is again a blockbuster hit in Vijay's career. This film has Mrunal Thakur as the leading lady. He has one more film and it will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The movie Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar Y under the Mythri Movie Makers banner, showcases performances by Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Vennela Kishore, and Rahul Ramakrishna. It's set to hit theaters on September 1, offering screenings in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi languages.