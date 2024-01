Rashmika Mandanna calls her alleged boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda the biggest support of her life. In her latest interview, she revealed that how she takes even minimum advice from him. Rashmika revealed that Vijay is just a yes man and he tells her what's good for her and what's not. And going by her choices, it seems like Vijay is absolutely right. In her interview, she said," Viju and I, we sort of grew up together. So anything I do in my life right now, he has a contribution in it. I take his advice in anything that I do. I need his opinion, and he is not a ‘yes’ person." Also Read - Dhanush shoots for his next near Tirupati temple; filming stalled after complaint from devotees

The actress further added," He is like on the point, this is good, this is not good, this is what I think, this is what I don’t think. He has supported me personally, more than anyone else in my entire life. So, I feel he’s someone who I really, really respect".

Rashmika was last seen in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and the film created a huge impact among the audience and started the chatter of male misogyny as the film highlights the same. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dating rumours often make headlines and rumours were rife that they are all set to get engaged. But the news was baseless as they both weren't even thinking about marriage and only focusing on their career.

On the professional front Rashmika is gearing up for Animal Park. She will be seen next in Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun. And both these film will definitely bring storm at the box office.

