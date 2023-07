Vijay Deverakona is currently busy shooting back-to-back films. After bagging a disaster with Liger, the actor began shooting for Kushi with Samantha. Kushi is directed by Shiva Nirvana and is slated for release on September 7th. Also Read - Kushi: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's bridal look in red as she shoots with Vijay Deverakonda goes viral

Na Roja Nuvve, the first song from the film took the internet by storm in all five languages and today, the makers released the second song Aradhya. This is another breezy song from the film and it features Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha as wife and husband.

Vijay Deverakonda, renowned for his irresistible charm and magnetic presence, has always captivated the hearts of his fans. With his upcoming romantic comedy film Kushi, the actor has once again immersed the audience in the hues of love, delivering a soulful couple song titled Aradhya. Within this enchanting melody, Vijay expresses his aspirations for his ideal married life.

Speaking about the Aradhya song, Vijay recently shared his thoughts, saying, "Aradhya is a song that depicts a young couple deeply in love, experiencing the first year of marriage where they revel in their personal space and intimacy. It's that beautiful phase after marriage when you have all the time in the world and this person all to yourself. These moments in the song resonate with my own life experiences, although I am not yet married. However, this is the kind of married life I envision for myself."

Furthermore, Vijay's irresistible charm shines through in the 'Aradhya' song from Kushi. The song beautifully captures the chemistry between Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, setting new relationship goals for the younger generation.

In terms of his professional endeavours, Vijay has secured exciting opportunities in the world of branding. Alongside Kushi, he has two untitled projects lined up, one of which is VD12, and the other is a collaboration with the director of Geetha Govindam.